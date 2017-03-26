Police: USF football player injured in road rage shooting

TAMPA (FOX 13) - Tampa police are investigating an overnight shooting involving University of South Florida defensive back Hassan Childs.

Police say they received a call about gunfire at an apartment complex in the New Tampa area around 11:15 p.m. Saturday night. When they arrived, Jovanni Jimenez told police that Childs had pointed a gun at him and his wife. Jimenez told police that he shot Childs in self-defense.

No charges have been filed at this time and police say the shooting may have stemmed from a road rage incident.

"We are deeply concerned that an incident occurred overnight in which one of our players, Hassan Childs, was injured in a shooting," football coach Charlie Strong said in a statement. "Thankfully, Hassan is in stable condition and being well cared for, and no one else was injured."

"There is an ongoing investigation of the incident and we are in the process of gathering further information. Out of respect for the integrity of the investigation, we cannot comment further at this time."