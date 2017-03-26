Woman accused of assaulting pregnant woman arrested

A woman has turned herself into the Paso County Sheriff’s Office after they say she assaulted a pregnant woman with her car door.

Deputies responded Sunday morning to Dade City after reports of a verbal altercation between the pregnant woman and Itashlie Negron. According to deputies, the fight escalated when Negron grabbed the other woman by the hair. Negron then backed her car out with the door open striking the pregnant woman.

Negron initially left the scene but was later arrested after turning herself into authorities.