Woman accused of assaulting pregnant woman arrested

Source: Pasco County Sheriff’s Office 
By: FOX 13 News staff

Posted:Mar 26 2017 07:57PM EDT

Updated:Mar 26 2017 07:57PM EDT

DADE CITY (FOX 13) -

A woman has turned herself into the Paso County Sheriff’s Office after they say she assaulted a pregnant woman with her car door.

Deputies responded Sunday morning to Dade City after reports of a verbal altercation between the pregnant woman and Itashlie Negron. According to deputies, the fight escalated when Negron grabbed the other woman by the hair. Negron then backed her car out with the door open striking the pregnant woman.

 

Negron initially left the scene but was later arrested after turning herself into authorities.  

