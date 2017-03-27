Deputies: Man kills fiancé's kitten during domestic battery incident

- Hernando County deputies have arrested 33-year-old Jacob Powell after he allegedly killed his fiancé’s 9-week-old kitten during a domestic battery incident.

According to the arrest affidavit, Powell was drunk and became enraged on Sunday afternoon after initiating an argument with his live-in fiancé, Alysia Loder. The argument turned physical, and authorities say Powell became so angry that he killed the small kittem.

When Loder attempted to call 911, the affidavit says Powell took her phone, smashed it, and threw it in the toilet.

HCSO says Loder’s daughter saw it all.

Powell denied killing the cat after he was taken into custody, but Loder and her children told deputies that when she asked him what he did to the kitten, he responded, “I was pissed off, so I killed her.”

Powell fled the home in a rented car following the incident, but was later stopped by deputies and taken into custody when he drove by the home later.

He was charged with animal cruelty, domestic battery and witness tampering.

