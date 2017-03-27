USF player charged after road rage shooting that left him wounded

- A University of South Florida football player, still in the hospital after a weekend road-rage altercation, has now been charged in connection with the incident.

Police say the shooting happened just after 11 p.m. Saturday outside the Eagles Point apartments on North 46th Street. According to investigators, Jovanni Jimenez was driving home with his wife and young son when a car began tailgating him.

Jimenez, 26, pulled over so the Chevy Malibu could pass, but it remained behind him. As he pulled over again, his wife warned him that she had seen the driver flash a gun.

The tailgating driver, identified by police as USF defensive back Hasan Childs, pulled up next to Jimenez and pointed a silver handgun at the car. That’s when Jimenez – a concealed carry permit-holder – says he feared for his family and fired three shots from his own weapon at Childs.

Childs, 22, was hit in the arm and chest. Jimenez then drove home and called 911.

Childs was taken to the hospital in stable condition. He is expected to recover.

Over the weekend, USF coach Charlie Strong issued a statement saying he was “deeply concerned” about the incident.

Now, Childs – who himself has a concealed carry permit – has been charged with three counts of aggravated assault and one count of marijuana possession. He’s still in stable condition in the hospital.