Debris in roadway causes fatal crash on I-275

- A 33-year-old Tampa man is dead following a freak car accident over the weekend.

Leonardo Landin was driving southbound on I-275 near the Lois Avenue exit on Friday when a large piece of metal struck his windshield.

The piece of metal broke through the window and incapacitated Landin, causing him to lose control of the vehicle and crash into the barrier wall.

Landin was transported to the hospital, where he died from his injuries the next day.

FHP believes the piece of metal that caused the crash to be a large truck’s brake drum, It is not known if had fallen off a vehicle at the time of the crash, or if it had been laying in the roadway and was kicked up by a passing vehicle. No witnesses have come forward.