Slow down, kids! Busch Gardens' sloths celebrate first birthdays

- What has two toes, moves slowly, and knows how to party? Sloths, when they’re celebrating their first birthday!

The baby two-toed sloths at Busch Gardens are turning one this week. Even in the slow-moving sloth world, the kids grow up fast.

Yiscel and Koda are both celebrating their first birthdays this week, though they're not twins. In fact, they're different species: Yiscel is a Linne's two-toed sloth and Koda is a Hoffmann’s two-toed sloth.

The main difference is their size. Yiscel is quite a bit bigger than Koda.

Sloths sleep about 20 hours a day, hence their name.

You can check them out the next time you're at Busch Gardens. They live in the Animal Connections exhibit across from the Nairobi train station.