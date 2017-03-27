Morris' last chance at freedom Local News Morris' last chance at freedom Kendrick Morris was 16-years-old when he was accused of raping, and nearly killing, a high school student returning library books.

18-year-old Queena Vuong was left without the ability to walk, talk or see.

Her mother said she will need 24 hour care for the rest of her life.

Morris was sentenced to 65 years in prison.

But a U.S. Supreme Court decision gives juvenile defendants, like Morris, the chance at parole.

But earlier this month, a judge re-sentenced morris to life in prison -- a stiffer sentence.

Now a new law in the books, allows Morris' sentence to be reviewed by a judicial panel in 20 years.

Legal expert Anthony Rickman says Morris could still be released from prison someday.

"This parole panel will review his case and decide if he deserves to be released from prison before he expires," explained Rickman.

But Rickman says, based on the heinous act committed by Morris, it is highly unlikely he will ever get out of prison alive.

Morris was also convicted of a previous rape and his attorney is also asking a judge to approve the parole panel to review that sentence in 20 years.

A hearing on that motion is scheduled for Wednesday.

