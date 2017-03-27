Teen shot last week speaks out

A Pasco County teen shot in the face last week is speaking out for the first time.

15-year-old Kaden Irizarry's jaw is wired shut. There is a .22 caliber bullet still lodged in his mouth, his back and his shoulder.

"They couldn't take any out because there in so many pieces, it'll do more damage," he said.

Irizarry is facing many months of recovery.

"I feel I'm going to live with this for the rest of my life," he said.

All after a fateful encounter Thursday with a 17-year-old on Aberdeen Avenue in New Port Richey. Deputies said the argument was over money for a cell phone.

Irizarry explains it this way.

"He had a nice phone so I asked what kind of phone it was, he ignored me. I said ok be like that. As soon as I started riding way I heard a click, turned around and saw gun pointed at my head.

"The whole time I was speeding to where he was shot. I just lost my mom 2 months ago, I didn't want to lose my son too," his mother Rhonda Price said.

At the time, Sheriff Chris Nocco cited the case as another statistic in the growing teen crime rate. He noted both had previous arrests.

Irizarry called his alleged robbery of an elderly person, a regretful snatch and grab committed by him and a friend.

"I felt like a horrible person after that I didn't know what to do," Irizarry said.

The 17 year old who shot Kaden has been charged with attempted murder. He told deputies he bought the gun on the streets for $40.