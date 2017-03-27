Gunfire rocks two Valrico neighborhoods Local News Gunfire rocks two Valrico neighborhoods Residents in two Hillsborough County neighborhoods are concerned for their safety after a home and two vehicles were riddled with gunshots during two shootings early Friday morning.

- Residents in two Hillsborough County neighborhoods are concerned for their safety after a home and two vehicles were riddled with gunshots during two shootings early Friday morning.

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office, around 3:30 a.m., two young men wearing hoodies with their faces covered knocked on the door of 1107 Mallory Point Drive in Valrico. They claimed to be police officers.

A woman, who neighbors say lives in the home with her teenaged sons, refused to open the door. She told them she was going to call the police.

As the suspects walked away from the door, they fired multiple gunshots at the house. No one inside was injured.

The suspects fled in a small, dark colored four door sedan.

Approximately a mile and a half away, a similar incident happened at 3:36 a.m. at 1329 Big Pine Drive in the Bloomingdale area.

"I'm in my house, and I hear 'pop pop pop,'" said Taylor Lee, who lives in the townhome next door.

She and several other neighbors came outside to see what has happening, but the suspects had already fled.

Lee found that her car and her grandmother's car were hit in the gunfire.

"The back windshield, the window, I just, honestly, I freaked out. It's not everyday this happens, and now I have to pay for my car," said Lee.

Deputies said the houses targeted in the shooting do not appear to be random.

Anyone with any information on the suspects is asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at 247-8200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS (8477).



