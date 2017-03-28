Police ask for public's help in locating missing Clearwater woman

CLEARWATER (FOX 13) - Clearwater Police detectives are asking for the public's help in locating a missing and possibly endangered woman.
According to police, Olivia Rosacci, 23, last was heard from by her family at about 9 p.m. Sunday evening, and they are concerned for her well-being.
She lives in an apartment in the 1800 block of Sunset Point Road.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts should call Clearwater Police at 727-562-4242 or email tips@myclearwater.com
