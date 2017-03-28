Student stabbed by peer at Chamberlain High School

- Investigators say a female student was stabbed at Chamberlain High School this morning, but she is expected to recover.

A district spokesman says one female student got involved in a dispute with another female student, and one stabbed the other. The wounded student was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

"At this time, it's unclear what the confrontation was about. It appears that there were no other students involved in the altercation," TPD spokesman Steve Hegarty offered.

Tampa police remain on the scene. One student is in custody.

