Clearwater teacher arrested on child porn charges

- Police in Largo arrested a sixth-grade teacher for possession of child pornography, even after he tossed the suspected laptop into a lake.

It was back on March 15 when officers responded to an apartment along Country Club Drive. Officers say Robert James Plotkin’s roommate had called them about child pornography on Plotkin's computer.

Before police could arrive, they say Plotkin tossed his laptop into the lake behind the apartment complex, but later retrieved it at their request.

Detectives say they were eventually able to recover images from the waterlogged computer’s hard drive that depicted child pornography involving victims ranging in age from 3 to 17.

Plotkin, 57, was picked up by police Tuesday at Clearwater Intermediate School. Police say he’s taught math and science there for five years, but the school's website indicates he taught social studies.

Plotkin faces at least 10 counts of possession of child pornography and one count of tampering with physical evidence.