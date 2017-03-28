Road rage suspect turns herself in after ramming woman's car multiple times Local News Road rage suspect turns herself in after ramming woman's car multiple times Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a case a of road rage in Pasco County.

A woman says another driver hit her car not once, but three different times before taking off.

It happened Monday night on Wesley Chapel Boulevard, not far from the Tampa Premium Outlets.

Sam Schwarz didn't expect her drive home to turn into a game of bumper cars.

"Honestly, I couldn't really believe it was happening," Schwarz said.

Monday night, around 10:15 PM, she was driving along Wesley Chapel Boulevard.

She noticed the car in front of her was going at a much slower rate of speed.

"She starts kind of going all over the place," Schwarz said. "She's in one lane. I go to my turn lane. She's in front of me, slams on her brakes, I go to turn into my community and she just comes right into me."

You'd think they next step would be to exchange insurance information.

That's not what happened.

"She backs up, hits it again, backs up, hits it one more time," Schwarz said. "I'm literally watching a car drive at me and there's nothing I can do to get out of the way."

After the third hit, the other driver took off.

And, so did she.

"I floor it because I'm like, I need to get this tag number, I don't know what just happened," Schwarz said. "The car behind her actually ended up helping me follow."

Once they were on I-75 south, Schwarz was able to get a clear look at the plate before the car sped out of sight.

She reported it to FHP.

A short time later, Temple Terrace Police got a call from Kierstin Perez.

The 24-year-old admitted she was the one who rammed Schwarz's vehicle.

She told investigators there was a reason why she did it.

According to the crash report, it was "because she was angry and the vehicle was in her way."

"No, stop it. She did not say that," Schwarz said, after being read the report. "Well, dang, what did I do? She could've hit something else besides me."

Perez was arrested and taken to the Pasco County Jail.

She is charged with leaving the scene of a crash and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, which is a felony.

Schwarz's Hyundi Elantra may be banged up.

But, luckily, after three strikes, the car's still not out.

"To know that she turned herself in, I think that's the right thing to do and now it's going to help me along so I can try to get my stuff taken care of,"