Man arrested after leading New Port Richey police on chase

By: Shayla Reaves, FOX 13 News

Posted:Mar 29 2017 08:39AM EDT

Updated:Mar 29 2017 08:39AM EDT

NEW PORT RICHEY (FOX 13) - A Pinellas County man is under arrest despite fleeing from police and causing a dangerous crash.

New Port Richey police say Lionell Bates sped up when an officer tried to make a traffic stop along Louisiana Avenue around 8 p.m. Tuesday night.  Bates almost crashed head-on into another cruiser as he fled.

That officer was not hurt, but people on Carob Drive weren't so lucky. Police say Bates slammed into a traffic post, then a parked SUV as two people were trying to get inside.  A woman wound up pinned against a home, but is expected to be OK.

Bates took off running and police arrested him nearby.   Their investigation revealed Bates is a convicted felon who was driving a Range Rover reported stolen out of North Carolina more than two years ago.

Officers also say they found some cash, a handgun and ammunition.

Bates, 27, is facing charges for drugs, weapons and assaulting an officer.  More charges are expected from the Florida Highway Patrol.
 

