Man arrested after leading New Port Richey police on chase [ ] Hide Caption [ ] Show Caption PCSO photo Local News Man arrested after leading New Port Richey police on chase A Pinellas County man is under arrest despite fleeing from police and causing a dangerous crash.

- A Pinellas County man is under arrest despite fleeing from police and causing a dangerous crash.

New Port Richey police say Lionell Bates sped up when an officer tried to make a traffic stop along Louisiana Avenue around 8 p.m. Tuesday night. Bates almost crashed head-on into another cruiser as he fled.

That officer was not hurt, but people on Carob Drive weren't so lucky. Police say Bates slammed into a traffic post, then a parked SUV as two people were trying to get inside. A woman wound up pinned against a home, but is expected to be OK.

Bates took off running and police arrested him nearby. Their investigation revealed Bates is a convicted felon who was driving a Range Rover reported stolen out of North Carolina more than two years ago.

Officers also say they found some cash, a handgun and ammunition.

Bates, 27, is facing charges for drugs, weapons and assaulting an officer. More charges are expected from the Florida Highway Patrol.

