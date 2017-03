- An alligator showed up at the home of a Lakeland woman.

She snapped a photo of the gator sitting right on her front stoop, then the trappers came to remove it.

Alligators have recently turned up in some odd places, including a Sarasota tennis court, and in a storm drain in Oldsmar.

Alligator mating season doesn't even begin until May, which is when they are the most active and aggressive, according experts.