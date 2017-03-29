Wife of former Allman Brothers bandmember in court on assault charges Local News Wife of former Allman Brothers band member in court on assault charges It was just like any other Monday night practice for Sarasota Crew at Bay Preserve in Osprey.

"We had just started launching. Elementary, middle and high school were all in the water," said Casey Galvanek, the head coach of Sarasota Crew.

Galvanek said everything changed when they saw Donna Betts, who lives next door.

"One of the coaches noticed her on the dock," said Galvanek.

The wife of Dickey Betts, a founding member of the Allman Brothers, was holding a rifle. Coach Galvanek called 911.

"Our neighbor has a rifle and is pointing it at our kids," he said on the call.

Galvanek and his staff got the kids to safety and watched as Betts kept aiming.

"That's probably as threatening as you could get," he said.

Before Sarasota County deputies arrived, they said, Betts threw the gun in the water.

"I heard the commotion through my office windows and came out," said Christine Johnson, the president of the Conservation Foundation of the Gulf Coast.

Johnson says Betts was receptive when they bought the property in 2008.

"They worked with us in accruing a piece of property. They signed off on the dot before we constructed it," said Johnson.

Somewhere along the line things went sour. Court documents state Donna and Dickey Betts have interrupted wedding receptions and crew practices with air horns, gunshots and loud obscenities.

"I can't explain it," said Johnson.

In court, Donna Betts appeared animated. She shook her head in agreement with attorneys and even spoke out when not addressed.

She is charged with 18 counts of aggravated assault. The judge set her bond at $180,000.

While she will return home, Sarasota Crew won't let this latest episode faze them.

"I'm sure theres some concerns, but they're not gonna let it bother them, really," said Galvanek.

Donna Betts bonded out of jail Wednesday afternoon. She will be supervised by an electronic monitoring device and will not be allowed outside her home or any place visible by the water.

Betts must surrender all firearms and have no contact with Sarasota Crew.

She has another court date May 5.