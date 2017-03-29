Deputies: 4-year-old hurt in accidental shooting Local News Deputies: 4-year-old hurt in accidental shooting Pasco County deputies are responding to a shooting that injured a four-year-old Wednesday evening.

Authorities say the call came in at 9:17 p.m. First responders rushed to the scene at 6733 Boulder Run Loop in Wesley Chapel.

Investigators say the shooting appears preliminarily to be accidental in nature. The child is being flown to the hospital for treatment.

So far, no names or other details about the shooting have been released.

