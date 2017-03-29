Pasco deputies identify Home Depot gift card thief Local News Pasco deputies identify Home Depot gift card thief Pasco County deputies are focused on finding Quidesha Taylor. She's a transgender woman from Tampa, who was born Malik Taylor.

Deputies say she, and Terick Harden, who's already been arrested, and a third woman have been involved in a string of Home Depot robberies.

The Pasco Sheriff's office says surveillance video from March 8th shows them at the Home Depot store in Zephyrhills.

In the video deputies say you see Taylor pushing an employee out of the way as she activates $2000 worth of stolen gift cards.

Bob Jesseman was there when it all went down, and says it happened quickly. "90 seconds they knew exactly what they were doing," he said.

Deputies say the trio has done this same thing at a handful other Home Depot stores in Tampa Bay and elsewhere.

The trio may have also connected two other big box store robberies.

"Obviously there appears to be a ring and we're looking at what all they're up to," said Detective Wayne Mulder of the Pasco Sheriff's Office.

Anyone with knowledge of Taylor whereabouts is asked to call the Pasco County Sheriff's Office.