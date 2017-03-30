‘The Wilson Van' to play benefit concert Local News ‘The Wilson Van' benefit concert Mark, Paul, and Patrick Wilson -- also known as 'The Wilson Van' -- roll into the historic Capitol Theatre in downtown Clearwater on Friday to benefit their non-profit Wilson Family Foundation.

- There's some familiar faces here, and while you may recognize their voices too, you probably haven't heard them like this.

Mark, Paul, and Patrick Wilson -- also known as 'The Wilson Van' -- roll into the historic Capitol Theatre in downtown Clearwater on Friday to benefit their non-profit Wilson Family Foundation.

"We try to have a lot of fun," FOX 13's Mark Wilson explained. "Where else can you go to hear a Van Halen song, maybe an Adele song, a Zac Brown song, and then maybe even a Glenn Campbell song? We're all over the place because we have so many different interests."

The foundation has benefited several different charitable groups through the last six years, from children and the arts to law enforcement.

"We've been rocking out for a couple of years and we've finally formalized the Family Foundation to put all of this energy to good use," Mark added.

The show is Friday evening. It may be our only chance to catch actor Patrick Wilson before he's back on the big screen -- he's heading right back out of town to continue shooting 'Aquaman' in Australia.

For information: http://www.thewilsonvan.com/UPCOMINGEVENTS