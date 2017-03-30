Deputies: DUI suspect had 17 empty Coors Light cans in truck

- Deputies in Polk County say a drunk-driving suspect, arrested at the scene of a crash Wednesday, had a blood-alcohol level nearly five times the legal limit.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to the crash scene along Commerce Drive and found a lethargic Jeffrey Appel slouched in the driver’s seat of a Chevy Silverado. While deputies tried to question him, they say he unsteadily climbed into the back seat of the truck and tried to sit down.

That’s when, the arrest report says, a deputy spotted 17 empty cans of Coors Light been strewn about the cab.

Later, at the jail, deputies say a toxicology report showed his blood-alcohol level to be 0.398 – which is several times the legal limit of 0.08.

Appel, 49, was charged with DUI and DUI with property damage. He was jailed after being taken to the hospital to be evaluated.