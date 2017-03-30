Police: Handyman held woman against her will

- A 50-year-old man was arrested for holding a 70-year-old woman captive and using a stun gun on her.

North Port police say early Wednesday, Anthony "Snake" Brigitzer, who did odd jobs for the victim, wrapped his arms around her and tried to stun her with a stun gun. When it didn't work, he bound her feet, hands and chest to a chair with duct tape and demanded money from her while threatening her with a gun.

According to police, Brigitzer said he needed money for drugs.

About eight hours later, he let the victim go and fled in his truck.

Deputies in Lee County caught up with him and he was brought back to North Port where he faces charges of grand theft of a firearm, battery and kidnapping.

He's a convicted felon and was released from prison last August.

He is in the Sarasota County Jail without bond.