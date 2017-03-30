Help 'Quincy' win American Humane Hero Dog Award

- A local rescue dog who now helps investigate crimes is in the running for a huge honor.

Quincy, the accelerant detection dog for Clearwater Fire & Rescue, is in the running for the American Humane Hero Dog Awards.

Voting began Wednesday online and will continue through May 3. Eight four-legged finalists and their two-legged companions will be flown to Hollywood for an awards show, which will air live in the fall on the Hallmark Channel.

Assistant Fire Marshal Ron Neuberger adopted Quincy as a 4-month-old Labrador mix from Pet Pal Animal Rescue. He quickly noticed Quincy always wanted to smell and look for things. The dog is now almost 9-years-old and has helped investigate hundreds of fires and has assisted in the conviction of more than 100 people.

Quincy is also the only accelerant detection dog in Pinellas County and assists all fire departments within the county and also surrounding counties.

You can vote for Quincy by going to http://herodogawards.org/dog/quincy/.

Learn more about the awards at http://herodogawards.org/.