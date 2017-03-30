Suspect in USF football players murder gets bond reduced

- Orpheum nightclub in Ybor City was jammed packed with college kids minutes before chaos broke out.

Somewhere in this sea of kids, defendant Randolph Graham and Elkino Watson had words that led to all out brawl outside the club.



Tampa police say Graham brought a knife to the fight.



Watson died of his injuries. His friend, Desmond Horn, was also stabbed, but he survived.

Watson had a promising future. He was one of USF's top football players and on his way to an NFL career when it all ended that night in September of 2015.

Now 18 months later, Graham is still behind bars.

His attorney is trying her best to get his bond reduced, telling the judge, if he gets out he'll stay with his uncle Karl Graham and would go work for another uncle who has a handy man business.

Graham's attorney stressed he had never been in trouble before, has a lot of family support, and even reminded the judge he turned himself in to police after the incident.

The prosecutor, Sheri Maxim was quick to correct the record, though. "It was three days after the incident had occured that Mr. Graham turned himself in," said Maxim.

But it didn't matter much. Hillsborough Judge Lisa Campbell sided with the defense and reduced the bond.

As he walked out of court, Graham's father hugged a family member, clearly happy with the judge's decision.

Graham faces second degree murder and attempted murder charges.

If he makes bond, he will be required to wear an ankle monitoring device and will be allowed to work under strict supervision.