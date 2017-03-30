Neglected dogs rescued, ready for new homes Local News Neglected dogs rescued, ready for new homes You couldn't even tell it was a dog. When Rick Chaboudy picked up five neglected Lhasa Apsos last month, one of them was so matted, so covered in her own waste, only the occasional flick of a tongue was proof positive.

Chaboudy, who founded Suncoast Animal League, says groomers shaved a total of 23 pounds of matting off these little dogs. Sissy, who was in the worst shape, even had to learn to walk again. Fast forward a few weeks and you wouldn't even recognize them! They look like Lhasa Apsos and more importantly, they're starting to act like dogs. After intensive veterinary treatment, including lots of pulled teeth and spaying, they're ready to be adopted. Chaboudy says it's about time for these little dogs who endured unimaginable neglect.

"What they deserve at this time is their own personal lap," says Chaboudy. "Now they stand up on your legs. They want to be picked up. They want to be held, not just for a minute or two. They want to fall asleep in your arms. So that's what they need. That's what they deserve. That's what we're going to try to do for them."



The "Fab Five," as Suncoast volunteers call them, have special needs and always will. All five are seniors and are at least partially blind. They need new owners who understand that and are willing and able to give them the care they'll require for the rest of their lives. Chaboudy says they've been taking adoption applications online, and this Sunday they'll go home with their new families.

Suncoast Animal League is hosting what they call "Lunch with the Lhasas" at The Crooked Thumb Brewery in Safety Harbor. It's scheduled for Sunday, April 2nd from 12:00 to 3:00 pm and the public is welcome.

Click here to find out more details on their Facebook page.