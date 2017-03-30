Man's body found burning behind Tampa home Local News Man's body found burning behind Tampa home Deputies spent much of Thursday at a gruesome crime scene at 1015 N. Oregon Avenue in Tampa.

Damian Leech lives just a few feet away.

"Very disturbing to know you can't be safe in our own house in our neighborhood," he said.

That's where a neighbor walking his dog spotted a fire burning around 9:00 a.m.

"He went behind the house to see what when he came to the back of the residence he discovered it was a man on fire," said Colonel Donna Lusczynski with the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

That person was pronounced dead. Deputies have identified him as 23-year-old Jose E. Zarragoitia.

They want to know how and why he ended up that way.

It was startling for parents like Kimberly Feroli picking up her son from school a few blocks away.

"Anytime anything like this happens as a parent, you always you want to make sure your children are safe," she said.

Deputies are still investigating whether Zarragoitia's death was an accident, a suicide, or murder.