Man's body found burning behind Tampa home

TAMPA (FOX 13) - Deputies spent much of Thursday at a gruesome crime scene at 1015 N. Oregon Avenue in Tampa.
Damian Leech lives just a few feet away.
"Very disturbing to know you can't be safe in our own house in our neighborhood," he said.
That's where a neighbor walking his dog spotted a fire burning around 9:00 a.m.
"He went behind the house to see what when he came to the back of the residence he discovered it was a man on fire," said Colonel Donna Lusczynski with the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.
That person was pronounced dead. Deputies have identified him as 23-year-old Jose E. Zarragoitia.
They want to know how and why he ended up that way.
It was startling for parents like Kimberly Feroli picking up her son from school a few blocks away.
"Anytime anything like this happens as a parent, you always you want to make sure your children are safe," she said.
Deputies are still investigating whether Zarragoitia's death was an accident, a suicide, or murder.