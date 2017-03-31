Ducklings rescued from storm drain in South Tampa Local News Ducklings rescued from storm drain in south Tampa A Tampa police officer made an adorable rescue Tuesday.

Susan Carnes was on her way home when she spotted some ducklings in a storm drain behind the Publix and Target on Gandy Boulevard.

Carnes, concerned for the stranded ducklings, called the police. Officer Cameron Greene arrived 10 minutes later.

Greene grabbed a crow bar from his patrol car, lifted the grate, climbed down into the concrete cavern, and gathered up the ducklings.

The ducklings were released into a nearby pond, happily swimming behind mom and dad.

Carnes recorded the entire rescue on her smartphone and posted the video on her Facebook page, thanking the TBD officer for his quick response.

It's a sweet story with a happy ending that proves Tampa police are there to help all residents-- even the feathered ones.