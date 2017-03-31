Tampa middle school teacher arrested for child abuse

- A Tampa middle school teacher has been arrested for child abuse after allegedly spitting in a student's face and shoving his head into a desk.

While teaching class, authorities said 43-year-old Luis Rizo and the 12-year-old student exchanged words and the situation became physical.

Rizo is accused of spitting in the student’s eye, grabbing him by the throat and shoving his head on the desk. He then grabbed the student's fingers and twisted them, putting his hand behind his back and shoved him out of the classroom, according to the affidavit.

The student suffered some bruising behind the ear and swelling on his fingers.

Tampa Police arrested the Adams Middle School social studies teacher Tuesday.

The teacher is expected to remain out of the classroom as the Hillsborough County School district investigation continues.

Stay with FOX 13 for updates on this developing story.