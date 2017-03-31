Publix named among People's most caring companies

People Magazine is known for its lists ranking attractive celebrities. This week they debuted a new list honoring companies across the nation that are making a difference-- including Florida's very own Publix Supermarket.

People partnered with the company Great Place to Work to put together the inaugural list, called People's 50 Companies That Care 2017. They say the list is an effort to identify the top U.S. companies that care for their communities, their employees and the world.

Publix came in at number nine. Here's what People had to say about the grocery chain:

"Publix Super Markets is a grocery store chain located in the Southeast. The company takes care of its communities through philanthropic efforts and the everyday heroics of its giving employees. Publix has a “Publix Serves Day” and in 2015, 4,000 employees volunteered with more than 125 non-profits related to youth, education and the plight of the hungry/homeless. The company donated $1,085 per district to local causes (for a total of $121,000 donated that day). Publix also donates food nearing its sell-by date (lunch meats, cheeses, produce) to food banks, who distribute the food to church groups and food pantries."

Other companies featured on the list include Ikea, Navy Federal Credit Union and REI.

To see the full list, click here.