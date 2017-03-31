With no opposition in court, bus driver cleared in 2015 pond crash

No one from the sheriff's office or prosecutor's office came to court Friday.

The courtroom waits to see if any prosecutors will show up.

- A school bus driver, who was behind the wheel of a bus full of kids that sped into a pond, was back in court Friday morning. But almost nobody else was.

A judge found Lenoir Sainfimin not guilty of careless driving after no one from the sheriff's office or prosecutor's office came to court.

“The main concern of this court is the schoolchildren,” Judge Michael Williams stated. “Thankfully none of them were hurt. But due to the lack of evidence presented in this case – there are no witnesses here today – the court finds Mr. Sainfimin not guilty.”

Back in September of 2015, Sainfimin’s bus veered off the road and crashed through a gate, winding up in a pond. Investigators initially said he was speeding recklessly as he neared the Eagles community in Odessa.

"The driver's actions, his mistakes, were careless," HCSO Major Chad Chronister said at the time, adding that Sainfimin was going at least 45 mph in a 35-mph zone.

But Sainfimin has long maintained that there was a mechanical failure.

“I pressed the brake of the bus. When I checked, the brake had failed,” he insisted. “I tried to do the best I could to save [the] kids’ lives.”

After the surprisingly sudden verdict, Sainfimin hugged his attorneys.

“He had no fault,” defense attorney Ralph Fernandez added. “He did everything that he could to avoid the accident. He was pumping the brakes. We have an old fleet, an old bus, recurring problems that jeopardize the safety of the children.”

