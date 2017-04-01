Multiple people shot at Tampa hookah lounge

- The Tampa Police Department is investigating a shooting with multiple victims early Saturday morning.

The shooting happening around 4:30 a.m. at 'The Palace Lounge,' a hookah bar located at 219 S. Howard Avenue.

Investigators told FOX 13 the shooting stemmed from an argument inside the establishment. The shooter apparently left and drove around before returning and opening fire in the parking lot of the hookah lounge.

According to officials, five people were shot. One victim was pronounced deceased.

Police said one person is in custody. No further details have been released.