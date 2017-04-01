WANTED: Reward offered for suspect in burning body case

- A suspect has been identified in the death of a man whose body was found burning behind a home on N. Oregon Avenue Thursday.

Crime Stoppers Tampa Bay has issued a reward for information leading to the arrest of 17-year-old Sigfredo Espinel. He's wanted by the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office in connection with the homicide of 23-year-old Jose Zarragoitia.

Espinel was described as being 6' 2" tall, weighing 200 pounds and having numerous tattoos on his neck and arms. Espinel might be driving a 2011 Porsche Cayenne SUV

Anyone with any information reference the suspect is asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at 813-247-8200, or anyone with any information regarding the whereabouts of the suspect and who wants to be

eligible for a cash reward is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS (8477) or report anonymously online at www.crimestopperstb.com.

Zarragoitia's burning body was discovered by a neighbor walking his dog at 9 a.m. Thursday morning.

"He went behind the house to see what when he came to the back of the residence he discovered it was a man on fire," said Colonel Donna Lusczynski with the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.