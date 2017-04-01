Cat adoptions free this month at Friends of Strays in St. Pete

- Cat adoptions are free at Friends of Strays animal shelter this month thanks to an orange tabby named Mr. Bigglesworth and a generous donation from an anonymous cat lover.

The shelter said the donor really liked Mr. Bigglesworth, but could not add another kitty to his home. Instead of adopting Mr. Bigglesworth, he made a donation to ensure all 56 cats at the shelter found their forever homes.

That generous gift had already resulted in the adoption of 20 cats and kittens on the first day of April - no foolin'!

Friends of Strays Executive Director Dara Eckart said several of the cats they care for have been there for several years and she hoped this would be their chance to know a loving family.

"We want to take advantage of his generosity, and place as many cats as we can in loving homes as possible," Eckart said.

Kitten and cat adoptions usually cost between $25 and $150, depending on the age of the cat, and include spay/neuter surgeries, vaccinations and micro chipping.

Friends of Strays is a non-profit, no-kill shelter and is located at 2911 47th Avenue North in St. Petersburg.

To see adoptable cats and dogs at Friends of Strays, visit http://www.friendsofstrays.com/adopt.