Search for missing New Tampa teen enters fifth day Local News Search for missing New Tampa teen enters fifth day The search for a New Tampa teen missing since Tuesday entered its fifth day Saturday, but family and volunteers weren't giving up hope.

Searchers came to Morris Bridge Road near Flatwoods Park for a second day, hoping to turn up some sign of 17-year-old Hailey Acierno.

Almost 100 volunteers showed up Friday night for a foot search organized by the Arbor Green Subdivision HOA at the request of Hailey's family.

Volunteers and law enforcement searched the park's roughly 100-acres - in an area her family says Hailey would go to take photographs. Her mom told FOX 13 News Hailey would often take time away for herself, but has never gone this long without contacting anyone.

She added that Hailey takes medication, but did not take it with her.

Anyone who may know where she is or may have gone is asked to call 813-231-6130.