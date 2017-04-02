Faith in Action: church piano man Local News Faith in Action: church piano man Each Sunday, a familiar sound pours out of West Thonotosassa Baptist Church. A member of their congregation is responsible for a lifetime of music.

To Walter Warren, music is his way of spreading a message instilled in him since childhood.

"I'm not a preacher. My dad was a preacher and my uncle was a preacher. But I can sing in front of anybody," he smiled.

Warren's been singing and playing piano for more than sixty years. It all started with one year of lessons, and three songs to his repertoire. But with two family churches, and multiple services a week, he learned quickly.

"I've had a lot of practice!" he laughed.

Turns out, talent runs in his blood. Warren's wife and children often sing alongside him.

"I get a satisfaction that the Lord has given me a talent, something that I can hold on to. Sometimes, I just sit there and play for hours," Warren said.

He rarely misses a Sunday on his perch at West Thonotosassa Baptist. Just feet from the pulpit is where he finds peace and purpose.

"This piano bench kind of has my imprint on it," he laughed.

For the past 54 years, Warren has helped organize the Easter Sunrise Service at Tampa's Myrtle Hill Cemetery. This year, he's at it again. The service begins at 6:30am on Easter Sunday. The public is encouraged to attend. Myrtle Hill Cemetery is located at 4202 E. Lake Avenue in Tampa. For information on volunteering, call 813-986-1161.

