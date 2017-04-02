Excitement builds for sold-out Rays opening game Sunday

- The Tampa Bay Rays will face the New York Yankees in the season's sold-out opening game at Tropicana Field on Sunday.

The game is scheduled to begin at 1:10 p.m., but hundreds of fans made their way to St. Pete hours beforehand to celebrate opening day.

City Council approved Ferg's Sports Bar's special request to begin serving alcohol at 8 a.m. Sunday. The city's current liquor laws prohibit alcohol sales before 11 a.m. on Sundays.

The game's ceremonial first pitch will be thrown by Gen. Raymond A. Thomas III.