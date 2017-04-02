Excitement builds for sold-out Rays opening game Sunday

By: FOX 13 News staff

Posted:Apr 02 2017 11:18AM EDT

Updated:Apr 02 2017 11:20AM EDT

ST. PETERSBURG (FOX 13) - The Tampa Bay Rays will face the New York Yankees in the season's sold-out opening game at Tropicana Field on Sunday.

The game is scheduled to begin at 1:10 p.m., but hundreds of fans made their way to St. Pete hours beforehand to celebrate opening day.

City Council approved Ferg's Sports Bar's special request to begin serving alcohol at 8 a.m. Sunday. The city's current liquor laws prohibit alcohol sales before 11 a.m. on Sundays.

The game's ceremonial first pitch will be thrown by Gen. Raymond A. Thomas III.

 

 

 

 App Store Get it on Google Play

  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories You May Be Interested In – includes Advertiser Stories