- Manatee County deputies are investigating the burglaries of several cars at the Creekwood Dog Park on 44th Avenue East in Bradenton.

Authorities say the break-ins happened Saturday evening around 7:00 p.m. The suspect or suspects broke windows on four cars, taking purses from the vehicles.

Deputies have not provided a description of the suspects.

Anyone who saw the break-ins is asked to call the Manatee County Sheriff's Office.