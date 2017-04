- The Coast Guard assisted in rescuing five people after their fishing boat caught fire in the Gulf of Mexico Saturday.

The 76-foot fishing boat caught fire 16 miles off the coast of Crystal River.

The fishermen abandoned the shift and got in a raft before being rescued by a good Samaritan.

The Coast Guard also responded and made sure the fishermen made it onto the good Samaritan's boat with no issues.

It's unclear what caused the fire on the fishing boat.