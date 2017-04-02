"Sensitive Bunny" making Easter easier for those with special needs

- Getting pictures with the Easter Bunny, for most kids, is a fun and exciting experience. For some families with special needs children though, it can be quite the challenge.

Kids with autism and other disorders that make them sensitive to crowds, bright lights and loud noises often miss out on public events.

At Westshore Plaza today, those kids didn't have to miss out. The "Sensitive Bunny" was at the mall to greet the children in a sensory friendly environment.

The event was held before the mall opened and with the music turned off for the children.

Each child received a gift and a family photo with the bunny.

On Monday, families and their pets can pose with the bunny at Westshore Plaza mall.