Sarasota considers lending its support to plastic bag ban

- City leaders in Sarasota will consider a resolution to support legislation that would give smaller Florida cities the ability to regulate or ban plastic grocery and retail bags.

The Herald Tribune reports (http://bit.ly/2nnSkHw) the resolution would lend Sarasota's voice to bills in the Florida House and Senate designed to create pilot programs for cities with fewer than 100,000 residents to impose new rules or bans of those single-use plastic bags.

The environmental efforts have been a top priority some city officials and others who argue bans on plastic bags reduce waste and litter while protecting wildlife and beaches.

The city's resolution does not itself try to ban plastic bags, which is not currently allowed under state law, but suggests the city would pursue it if given the chance.

