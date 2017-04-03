Polk County issues burn ban in wake of brush fires

- Months of dry weather has sparked dozens of brush fires across central Florida. With no significant rain relief in sight, Polk County Fire and Rescue has issued a burn ban.

The ban includes all unincorporated Polk and the following municipalities: Auburndale, Bartow, Davenport, Eagle Lake, Fort Meade, Haines City, Hillcrest Heights, Lake Alfred, Lake Hamilton, Mulberry, Polk City, Lakeland and Dundee.

Anyone living within the city limits of a city that isn’t mentioned will need to contact your local government.

City of Frostproof officials told Polk County they plan to issue a burn ban for the city on Monday, April 3, 2017.

“We have held off as long as we possibly can on issuing this burn ban,” said Fire Chief Anthony Stravino. “But conditions are favorable for the rapid development and spread of brush fires and we need to take every step necessary to ensure the safety of everyone. We also don’t want anyone to lose property or investments due to fire.”

Anyone who sees someone burning an open fire in the above mentioned areas is asked to report it to the local police. The non-emergency number should be used, unless the fire is spreading. If the fire is spreading, call 911.

Polk county officials can't say how long the ban will remain in affect. It will be lifted once the fire threat lowers, which could happen anywhere between two weeks or two months. Until then open fires, including campfires, bonfires, burning trash or yard waste and even fireworks are off limits.

BBQ pits or grills are still allowed, but nothing using an open fire.

In February a fire at Indian Lakes Estates in Frostproof caused mass evacuations and jeopardized dozens of homes.

Officials say they're serious about enforcing the ban. Violators could face a $500 fine or even jail time.

Questions about the burn ban can be sent via email to KevinWatler@polk-county.net or call 863-519-7350.