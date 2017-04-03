St. Pete safety campaign tickets pedestrians, bicyclists Local News St. Pete safety campaign tickets pedestrians, bicyclists Those who do not follow the rules could pay the price in St. Petersburg. A special enforcement operation is underway Monday and continues through 2 p.m.

The operation targets people who break bicycle and pedestrian traffic laws. Violators can receive citation fines of $62.50 for not following the rules.

St. Pete Police are saturating the busiest areas of the city to keep an eye out for violators.

The enforcement operation is a safety awareness effort in hopes of preventing future accidents.

The move comes after officers spent months handing out warnings and educational pamphlets.

According to St. Pete Police, state grant dollars through USF are funding the four-hour traffic enforcement effort.

Officers are focusing on the area of Fourth Street North between 5th Avenue North and 22nd Avenue North during the special operation.