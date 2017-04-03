Deputies: Sword-wielding man fatally stabs woman

- The Citrus County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man for killing his ex-girlfriend by stabbing her with a large sword on Sunday.

Deputies received a call just before 10:30 p.m. Sunday evening that a woman was being stabbed. When they arrived on the scene, deputies discovered 42-year-old Brandi Blevins dead in the front yard with wounds to her legs, thighs, torso and the back of her head.

A witness told CCSO that the suspect, 41-year-old Eric Huffman, had fled on foot.

A nearby neighbor notified authorities soon after that a man was on her back pool deck. When deputies arrived, they found Huffman and took him into custody.

One witness told detectives that after Huffman stabbed Blevins, he ran to his truck and proceeded to run her over before crashing into a nearby tree.

During an interview with detectives, Huffman confessed. He is charged with one count of premeditated murder and one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Deputies say Huffman has a lengthy criminal history including two recent arrests of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

Sheriff Mike Prendergast credited the CCSO text alert system for the quick capture of Huffman, saying, "This is a perfect example of why Alert Citrus is such an important tool for our agency. We captured this extremely dangerous man quickly because we were able to warn nearby residents immediately."