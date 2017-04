- A $25,000 reward is being offered for the safe return of a missing New Tampa teenager.

Hailey Acierno was last seen on Tuesday. Officials say they are concerned she is not getting medication she needs.

Over the weekend, volunteers spent hours searching for her. They were concentrating on an area near Morris Bridge Road.

Now, the reward is being offered by Steve Yerrid of the Yerrid law firm.

Anyone who's seen Hailey is asked to call 911.