Manatee deputies searching for missing, endangered juvenile

- The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing and endangered juvenile.

According to deputies, 17-year-old Andrew Brewster has been missing since Sunday afternoon. He takes daily medication for an illness.

His mother, Joanie Liberty, told authorities she last saw her son when she asked him to mow the lawn on Sunday, so he went outside their Bradenton home. However, he then left the area.

He does not have a cell phone and it is unknown by what means he left the area.

Liberty says she has contacted all local family members and none of them have heard from Brewster.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call the MCSO at 941-747-3011.