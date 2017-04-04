Fatal semi crash shuts down SB I-75 in Sarasota Co.

- Southbound I-75 is shut down in Sarasota County near the River Road exit following a fatal crash involving two semi-trucks.

Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the crash, which was first reported at 5:19 a.m. Tuesday.

According to troopers, the crash involved a truck transporting ice cream and another transporting beer.

One person has died, per FHP.

Southbound traffic of I-75 is being diverted at River Road. FHP expects the closure to last for several hours. Drivers should avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

Northbound lanes remain open.

