St. Pete woman wins $13 million Florida Lotto jackpot

- A lucky St. Petersburg woman won the $13 million Florida Lotto jackpot from the drawing held March 15.

Joanne Powell told lottery officials, “My husband and I have been buying our FLORIDA LOTTO tickets at the same Publix since 2002. We heard they had recently sold a winning ticket, and checked the numbers in the newspaper while out to breakfast. We couldn't believe our luck when we discovered the winning numbers matched our ticket!"

Powell chose to receive the winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $8,675,247.98.

The winning Quick Pick ticket was purchased a the Publix located at 5577 Park Street North in St. Petersburg. The retailer received a bonus commission of $65,000 for selling the winning ticket.

According to the Florida Lottery, total ticket sales for this jackpot generated more than $11 million for the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund (EETF).

The next drawing will be held Wednesday, April 5, 2017, at 11:15 p.m. with a $7 million jackpot.

