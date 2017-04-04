Suspects snatch wallet from 90-year-old woman at Publix Local News Suspects snatch wallet from 90-year-old woman at Publix Hillsborough County deputies are searching for two men who snatched a wallet from a 90-year-old woman at a Carrolwood Publix.

Deputies say the woman was in the frozen food section completely unaware that two men were watching her.

When she went in to get something out of the freezer case, deputies say one of the men snatched the wallet out of her purse.

Both men left the store, but deputies say their images were caught on surveillance video and hope that someone will recognize them and call the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Department.