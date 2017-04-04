Free McDonald's for good deeds, kindness

- Sarasota sheriff's deputies are rewarding acts of kindness and good deeds they spot over the next several months.

The sheriff's department has teamed up with McDonald's to offer people vouchers for free McDonald's food or Happy Meals if they're spotted following the law by wearing a seatbelt or bike helmet, crossing the street properly, or even caught doing something nice for a stranger.

"Our personnel love getting out and taking part in initiatives like these," said Sheriff Tom Knight. "Opportunities that promote positive relationships and reinforce trust between law enforcement and the public are absolutely invaluable."

This is the second year the sheriff's office is participating in the popular program.