Catfish falls from sky into family's pool

- Just about everyone, especially here in Florida, has a big fish story. But Leonard Vanderpool has, arguably, the best one of all.

Vanderpool got so excited when it happened Monday night, he called Winter Haven Police. Even the woman who took the call was flabbergasted.

"I told her, 'You're not going to believe this, but a fish dropped out of the sky and it is in my pool,'" he recalled for FOX 13 News.

Vanderpool and his wife were just sitting down to watch re-runs of "The Larence Welk Show"on TV when they heard a big 'BOOM' outside. They ran outside to find a hole in their lanai and a catfish doing laps in their pool.

The Vanderpools and the officer who came to help concluded that a bird must have been flying overhead with the catfish in it's talons. For whatever reason, the bird let go, and the fish plummeted down, crashed through the screen and ended up in the pool.

Amazingly, the fish survived and was sent back to nearby Lake Ruby. What are the odds of that happening? Not very high.

"I have never heard of that happening to nobody," said Vanderpool. "So I bought a lottery ticket thinking I might win. But I only got one number."