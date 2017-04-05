Hillsborough plans earlier start for high schools, late start for elementaries

- Starting next school year, parents and students in Hillsborough County may have to make new arrangements. The school district just sent a letter home to parents laying out some big schedule changes.

For the majority of high schools, class would now start at 7:15 instead of 7:33. Their day would end nearly an hour earlier, at 2:10 in the afternoon instead of 3.

For elementary schools, class would start later -- 8:35 instead of 8. And the day would end at 3:05 instead of 2:15.

The district says adjusting the schedule this way will give bus drivers more time between high school and elementary school routes. It will also give the older students more time in the afternoon for sports or an after-school job.

The Hillsborough school board will vote on the changes April 25.

Officials are asking for feedback via the email address BellSchedule@sdhc.k12.fl.us.

